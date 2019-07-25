Red Cross blood drive in memory of Zach Cupp slated for August 3, 2019

The American Red Cross is once again teaming up with family and friends, and Marceline Fire and Rescue to host a blood drive in memory of Zach Cupp Saturday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Father McCartan School Gym, 327 S. Kansas Avenue, in Marceline.

In August 2012, Zach Cupp was only 17 years old when he was killed in a car accident. After the crash, he received several pints of blood during surgery. Zach’s parents, Matt and Laurie Cupp, have organized this annual blood drive in his memory the last eight years as a way of giving back to the community. They hope the efforts of drawing awareness to blood donations inspire others to donate for patients in need. Over 850 units of lifesaving blood have been donated over the past seven years.

“Laurie and I are so happy that people in our community come out and generously help others by donating blood in Zach’s memory,” said Matt. “This truly is a way to keep his memory alive, and for us to give back to the community.”

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency need for blood donors to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

While all blood types are needed, those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.