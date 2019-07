The Spickard Board of Aldermen has voted for the city to pay sales tax on June water bills instead of adding it to customers’ July bills.

The sales tax was not included on the June bills.

A public tax levy hearing was set for the evening of August 13th from 6:30 to 7 o’clock at the Spickard City Hall.

After a closed session, the board hired Amy Chapman as the city clerk at a rate of $10.00 an hour.