Rainfall during June 2022 slightly above normal

Local News June 27, 2022 KTTN News
Weather graphic
Combined high temperatures, thus far during June in Trenton, are averaging about one-half degrees above normal with combined lows averaging nearly four degrees above normal.

Official rainfall during June in Trenton is (.79) seventy-nine hundredths of an inch above normal; however, rain and melted precipitation, for the year, is eight tenths (.80) of an inch below normal.

Highs are averaging nearly 85 degrees, lows are averaging slightly over 66 degrees, and rainfall during June in Trenton totals 4.73 inches at the water plant in west Trenton which reports daily temperatures and precipitation to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall during June at North Central Missouri College’s Barton Farm Campus totals 4.93 inches.

