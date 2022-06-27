Mound city man flown to hospital after being ejected from motorcycle on Route O

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding traveled into the path of a pickup truck northeast of Tarkio.

Forty-one-year-old Joseph Rhoades of Mound City was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Daniel Beckman of Watson, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday approximately three miles northeast of Tarkio on Route O. The motorcycle was southbound and the pickup was traveling north. The motorcycle traveled into the northbound lane and was struck by the pickup.

Rhoades, who was not wearing safety equipment, was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was demolished and the pickup received extensive damage. The driver of the pickup, Beckman, was wearing a seat belt.