The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will observe August being National Immunization Awareness Month.

An immunization clinic will be on August 18th from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock.

Individuals with questions about the immunization status or recommended vaccines for them or their children should contact their healthcare provider or the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.