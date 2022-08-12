Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence.

Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.

Survivors include her husband, Leroy Butts of the home; one son, Jeff Butts, and wife Kristin Yunger of St. Petersburg, Florida; one granddaughter, Hanna Butts of Kansas City, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Joyce Carpentier of Kansas City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Wilma Buckles.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and/or Hope Haven and/or the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.