Princeton Board of Education approves moving to eight-man football program

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved moving to an eight-man football program on November 14th. The vote was six to one, with Board Member Chad Smith voting no.

The vote came after a presentation from Athletic Director Scott Ussery that focused on Princeton athletic programs competing with similar-sized schools for a conference schedule.

The district had evaluated the possibility of applying to participate in the West Division of the Grand River Conference, which would lead Princeton to move to an eight-man football program.

The administration will work with the Grand River Conference to finalize plans for the divisional switch to the GRC West.

An update was given on a grant received from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Food and Nutrition Services. The grant is for $11,000 to supply a new salad bar/cold table. A cold table is designed to keep salad bar items, perishable ingredients, pudding desserts, and other products at a safe and desirable serving temperature.

The audit report from Conrad and Higgins was tabled until the December board meeting.

The board was presented with the 2022 Board Policy and Regulation Updates for review. The updates are scheduled for approval at the December meeting.

It was announced school board filing dates will be December 6th through 27th. The election will be on April 4th.

Princeton R-5 will not have school from November 23rd through 25th for Thanksgiving Vacation.

After a closed session, it was announced the board accepted the resignation of Food Service Cashier Terry Wilson.