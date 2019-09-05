Portions of Grundy County placed under boil advisory

Rural water customers in northeastern Grundy County have been placed on a precautionary boil water notice as of Wednesday night.

According to the Grundy County Public Water Supply District office, customers affected are within the area from Route NN, east to the Sullivan and Grundy County line. The north boundary for the advisory is the Grundy and Mercer county line. The southern boundary is located “north of Galt, ” however, the boil advisory will NOT include the town of Galt.

The precautionary boil advisory will continue until further.

