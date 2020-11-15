Patrol reports arrest of illegal alien on DWI accusation and Oklahoma woman on child endangerment

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Cameron resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County.

38-year old Raul Vega was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, not having a valid operator’s license, and being an alien unlawfully present in the United States. Vega was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

An Oklahoma City, Oklahoma resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County and accused of felony possession of ecstasy, felony child endangerment, no child restraint, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.

Twenty-Eight-year old Chelsea Young was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

