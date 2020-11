Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Saturday evening, November 14, 2020, reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases in Grundy County.

That brings the total to 521 cases since testing began including 367 confirmed cases and 154 probable cases. The number of active cases in Grundy County, as of Saturday evening, was 119.

The number of deaths in Grundy County remains at 17.

