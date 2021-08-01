Passenger on UTV dies after being ejected from vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City resident was killed Saturday night in Ray County when a UTV overturned on a country road near Rayville.

Twenty-nine-year-old Max Deitrickson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger on the UTV operated by 28-year old Michael Nitsch of Rayville. Nitsch was not reported hurt.

The crash happened on Hartman Road at Ray County Road 158 as the southbound UTV began sliding on gravel, crossed the center of the road, went off the left side, and overturned, coming to rest on Deitrickson, who had been ejected from the UTV.

Both riders were wearing safety equipment.

