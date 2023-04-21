Obituary: Sharon Green

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sharon Green, a 63-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 2:35 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sharon Ann Green was born March 6, 1960, in Trenton to Paul and Vivian Arlene (Terry) Phillips. She graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1978 and attended classes at N.C.M.C. When in school she was active in all sports and FFA. Sharon last worked at Home Depot in the garden department. Sharon loved gardening, flowers, and doing crafts.

Surviving relatives include her daughter Taron Loyd and husband Steve of Trenton, son Brandon Brewer of Kirksville, MO, a brother Jon Phillips and wife Barbara of Trenton, and grandchildren Paiton Brewer, Adelynn Loyd, and Brycin Loyd.

Those preceding her in death include her parents and a twin sister Sheila Bloom.

