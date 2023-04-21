Area FFA chapters take part in Career Development Events at convention in Columbia

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Judging results at the Missouri FFA Convention in Columbia on Thursday included a team from Milan C-2 High School that won first place in the state for FFA Knowledge. Individually, Lexus Fordyce was the top-ranked student in the state in FFA knowledge.

Others from Milan are Gracie Simpson who tied with others for second place and

Addison Sylvester was fifth. The other team member is Hayden Courtney.

The highest-ranking Trenton team competing in Career Development Events on Thursday was Food Science. Trenton finished in fifth place. Individually, Abbye Johnson of Trenton was in a seventh-place tie. Other Trenton FFA members on the food science team are Jena Hunter, Baylee McCullough, and Jacey Hudson.

Among the top ten team finishes at the career development events:

Gallatin was fifth in nursery.

Cameron was seventh and Chillicothe eighth in farm management.

Winston was eighth in food science.

Chillicothe was ninth in livestock and tenth in FFA knowledge.

Related