Obituary & Services: Wilma Mae Doolin

Wilma Mae Doolin, 103, a resident of Lakeside, Calif. Died at 7:54 A.M., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Jamesport Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, Missouri. Under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Wilma was born April 3, 1919, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Bert A. and Lulu Grace Gildow Lindsey. While living in Trenton she was employed by Dr. Duffy as a nurse. She left Trenton in 1963 and moved to LaMesa, Calif. to work as a nurse at Grossmont Hospital. She retired after 24 years of work, moving back to Trenton in 1987. Later she moved back to California.

Her survivors include one daughter Donna Sue Farmer, Lakeside, Calif.; five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Patricia Neil, one sister Armina Lindsey; four brothers Wade Lindsey, John Lindsey, Frank Lindsey, and Donald Clifford Lindsey.