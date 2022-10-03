New Missouri Corn officers elected for 2022-2023

Farm News October 3, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Corn Growers Association officers for 2022-2023
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments. 

The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board meeting held in St. Louis. The following MCMC leaders assumed their new roles on Oct. 1:

 

Chairman

Vice Chairman

Secretary

Treasurer

 Brent Hoerr

Matt Lambert

Ryan Meyerkorth

Patrick Seyer

 Palmyra

Laclede

Rock Port

Oran

 District 3

District 2

District 1

District 7

 

Also elected in August, the 2022-23 MCGA officers are: 

 

President

Vice President

Sec./Treasurer

 Clint Stephens

Brian Lehman

Dylan Rosier

 Advance

Versailles

Mound City

 District 7

District 5

District 1

 

New MCMC board member Jim Boerding of St. Charles, Mo., was recently elected by growers in District 6 and assumed his new role on Oct. 1. He will be nominated as a candidate for the MCGA board at the organization’s annual meeting in January. Boerding replaces Mark Scott of Wentzville, Mo., who served the maximum 12 years. 

MCMC is a longstanding partner with the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) to enhance the value of corn, ethanol, and distillers grains through strong international exports. Serving on USGC advisory teams are Jay Schutte of Benton City, Asia; Ryan Meyerkorth, Value-Added; Gary Porter of Mercer, Ethanol; Brian Lehman, the Middle East/Africa/South Asia; Dylan Rosier, Western Hemisphere; and Brent Hoerr, Innovation and Sustainability. Jay Fischer of Jefferson City also serves on the USGC board of directors.

Several Missouri Corn leaders also volunteer their time on National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) action teams and committees. Clint Stephens sits on the Production Technology Access Action Team. Matt Lambert is a member of the Stewardship Action Team. Jay Schutte donates his time to the Risk Management & Transportation Action Team. Brian Lehman sits on the Member & Consumer Engagement Action Team, and Patrick Seyer is on the Ethanol Action Team. Additionally, Gary Porter continues his service on the National Corn Board, is a member of the 2023 Commodity Classic Planning Committee, and liaison for the Sustainable Ag Research Action Team.

 

Missouri Corn Growers Association officers for 2022-2023
Taking office effective Oct. 1, Missouri Corn Growers Association officers for 2022-2023 are (l-r): Clint Stephens, president; Brian Lehman, vice president; Dylan Rosier, secretary/treasurer.


The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 14 corn growers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is dedicated to market development, research, and education. MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit the Missouri Corn website
Post Views: 16
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.