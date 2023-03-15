Obituary & Services: Darla Willene Laffey

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Darla Willene Laffey, age 55, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her residence.

Darla was born the daughter of Larry and Doris (Dabney) Mabe on November 3, 1967, in Clinton, Tennessee. She worked for Hy-Vee for 38 years, starting her career with Hy-Vee at the age of 16. While working there, she earned her pharmacy tech certificate and worked in the pharmacy for the last several years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Darla enjoyed cooking, traveling, and going on country music cruises. She loved all things Disney and cows.

Survivors include one daughter, Jessie Lee of Chillicothe, Missouri, two sons, Aaron Laffey of Trenton, Missouri, and Zach Laffey of Missouri; her mother and pop, Dr. Doris and Dr. Gene Hatcher of Bessemer City, North Carolina; her father, Larry Mabe of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sisters, Laura Huff and husband Mark of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Randi Clark and husband Derek of Bessemer City, North Carolina; one brother, Stewart Hatcher, and wife Diana of Shelbina, Missouri; two grand dogs, Frankie Jean Lee, and Sinatra “Nati” Albert Lee; eight nieces and nephews; and five great nieces and nephews. Darla was also survived by her Mabe cousins, Dabney cousins, her Hy-Vee family, and her family at The Baptist Home. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Miles, and Reba Mabe; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Rosalie Dabney.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 12 noon until 9:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

