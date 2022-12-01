Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott.

Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark Alan Rodgers on December 28, 1991, in the District of Bury Saint Edmunds, England.

She was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Lighthouse Church in Dunkirk, IN. Her family was her everything and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was loving, comforting, and very forgiving. She had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around. She was a people person and her smile was contagious. She spent many hours crafting and shopping.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Mark Alan Rodgers of Hartford City; daughters, Sierra N. Rodgers (companion, Aaron Gillespie) of Alexandria and Tiffani A. Rodgers (companion, Micah Green) of Hartford City; grandchildren, Eli M. Green, Calvin A. Green, and Brayden A. Sapp; father, George N. Gott of Trenton, MO; siblings, Rebecca F. Gott of Amite, LA, William “Billy” D. Gott of Trenton, MO and Teresa “Terri” E. (husband, Bob) Coltrain of Trenton, MO; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie N. Gott, and sister, Debbie E. Harding.

The funeral service will be at 10 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Marion VA National Cemetery in Marion, IN.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and from 9 to 10 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Keplinger Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Full Gospel Tabernacle Lighthouse Church, 468 E. Washington St., Dunkirk, IN 47336