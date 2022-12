WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th.

Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed.

Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will be paid $18.22 per hour.