Obituary: Mary Margaret (Huey) Wilcox

Mary Margaret “Margie” Wilcox, a 92-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her residence in Trenton.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Children’s Advocacy Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Margie Wilcox was born December 14, 1930, in Trenton, MO to Fred Wesley and Jesse Addie (Moore) Huey. She graduated from Trenton High School. On November 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jay Wilcox. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2007.

Surviving relatives include her son Mike Wilcox of Trenton, granddaughter Brandy Roberts and husband Matt of Trenton, and great-grandchildren Olivia Burchett and husband Carson of Trenton, and Emma and Logan Roberts of Trenton. Margie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Red Hatters, and her Bridge Club. She used to be an avid Golfer and Bowler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter Linda Wilcox, and an infant sister Betty Ruth Huey.

