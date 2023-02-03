Linda Overton presents program on Missouri Department of Conservation’s “Wires Over Wildlife” program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Linda Overton presented the program at the Thursday, Feb. 2 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Martha Groegel was the sergeant at arms and program chairman.

Mrs. Overton discussed the Missouri Department of Conservation’s “Wires Over Wildlife” program, a partnership between the state’s electric cooperative and their customers to improve native plants and habitats where powerlines pass through electric company easements and provide an opportunity to improve conservation in Missouri. Mrs. Overton and her husband, the late Bob Overton, have been involved in various conservation practices for years and became involved in the WOW program as a way to continue their efforts in that area. She had contacted Scott Roy of the MDC about establishing a pollinator habitat on the family farm and was then told about the WOW program by Grundy Electric Cooperative manager Scott Wilson. The Overtons became the first persons in the state to participate in the program and their efforts were featured in the state cooperative’s magazine. Mrs. Overton noted financial assistance is available to help with establishing the habitat area.

During the business meeting, President Michael Ormsby presented Mrs. Overton with a Paul Harris Fellow certificate and pin. Her husband was a long-time member of the Trenton Rotary Club.

The program at the Feb. 9 meeting will be presented by Scott Sharp with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance. The meeting will be at noon in the BTC Bank Community Room.

