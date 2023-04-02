Obituary: Linda Kay (Hamilton) Stevenson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Linda Kay Stevenson, 73, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 7:35 A.M., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Eastview Manor Care Center, Trenton, Missouri.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial of cremains and a celebration of life will be held later in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

Linda was born November 11, 1949, in Princeton, Missouri the daughter of Charles Orndorff and Marjorie Lois Hamilton Sparks. She was a loving mom, and grandma loved spending time with her grandbabies and looking at the computer.

Her survivors include three daughters Pat Stowers, Trenton, Missouri, Cynthia Bowers, Trenton, Missouri, Heather Souders, Centerville, Iowa; two sisters Betty Baker, Trenton, Missouri, Margaret Hostettler, St. Joseph, Missouri; seven grandchildren Jayna Templeton, Jon Stowers, Charity Ward, Dakota Bowers, Christy Wiegand, Lillyaunna Bowers, and Destini Souders, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Gary Duane Bowers, one brother Wayne Hamilton, and a son-in-law Everett Lee Souders.

