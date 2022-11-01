Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board receives Missouri Heroes Connect program funding

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board has received funding through the state of Missouri’s Missouri Heroes Connect Program.

This program is established to assist veterans, military service members, and spouses to address immediate needs and employment. This program is funded using the Missouri Office of Workforce Development’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Dislocated Worker funds, as appropriated by the legislature of the State of Missouri.

The Missouri Heroes Connect program provides employment and training services to veterans, military service members, and spouses who meet eligibility. The services are intended to alleviate any immediate crisis and provide a path for economic stability while the primary income is not available due to active military commitment and is available for up to five (5) years following discharge from active duty or deployment.

Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board Director Brent Stevens stated, “I am excited to have this funding opportunity in our region. Having the ability to help service members and their families earn meaningful employment is important in helping them adapt to civilian life.”

Individuals interested in learning more about this opportunity should contact their local Missouri Job Center or call the Board office at (660)359-3622.

The Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board provides workforce training programs for 18 counties in Northwest Missouri. The Board consists of business and community leaders from the service region. The Board operates Job Centers in St Joseph, Chillicothe, Maryville, and Trenton.