North Central Missouri Fair Queen crowned

Crowned queen of the North Central Missouri Fair last night was Emma Leamer of Chillicothe.

Leamer will reign over activities this week at the fairgrounds in Trenton. Miss Leamer receives a $300 college scholarship, a tiara, a bouquet of roses, and a plaque. She will represent the North Central Missouri Fair next year in the Missouri State Fair queen contest.

Competing at Sedalia last year, Emma Leamer represented Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair and was the first runner-up to the Missouri State Fair Queen Natalie Ayers of Green City.

Miss Leamer is 19 years old and an agribusiness student at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Her parents are Michael and Natalie Leamer of Chillicothe.

Last night at the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds in Trenton, Sidney Meeks of Maysville was the first runner-up in the queen contest.

Like this: Like Loading...