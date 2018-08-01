Iowa resident hurt in crash on I-35 near Eagleville

An Iowa resident was injured in an I-35 accident north of Eagleville late Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-two year old Alec Breon of Oskaloosa, Iowa received minor injuries when the front of a northbound car she was driving struck a covered cargo trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. She was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The two vehicles came to a controlled stop on the northbound outside shoulder of Interstate 35. The pickup was driven by 63-year-old Mark Jacobs of Georgetown, Texas who wasn’t reported to be hurt.

Both drivers were using seatbelts in the 5 o’clock accident with damage reported as extensive to the car and minor for the truck and trailer.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the North Harrison Fire District.

