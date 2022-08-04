North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Swine Show

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Swine Show at the North Central Missouri Fair on August 3rd.

The grand champion boar was shown by Seth Summers of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Haley Kidd of Chillicothe.

The grand champion gilt was shown by Timothy Summer of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion gilt was shown by Jersey Rowe of New Cambria.

Timothy Summers showed the grand champion market, and Macie Rodenberg had the reserve champion market.

Timothy Summers had the grand champion bred and owned, and Jaiden Rodenberg of Chillicothe had the reserve champion.

Junior showmanship winners were champion Ember Gilgour of Hamilton and reserve champion Jaxon Lollar of Chillicothe. Intermediate showmanship went to Macie Rodenberg. Senior showmanship went to Jaden Rodenberg.