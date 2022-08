Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Work will be done at the Mitchell Cemetery near Melbourne next month. The work day will start on September 10th at 8:30 am.

There will be stone repair and cleaning, brush removal, resetting of stones, and painting.

Lunch will be provided and volunteers can bring drinks and snacks.

Anyone interested in attending the Mitchell Cemetery work day on September 10th or who has questions should call Lisa Hedrick at 660-605-0406.