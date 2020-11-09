North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice students visit Trenton Police Department

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice students recently obtained hands-on learning by visiting the Trenton Police Department and observing the communications center. During their visit, students were given a tour of the facility by Lieutenant Larry Smith, Assistant Chief of Police, and learned how the department operates.

“We appreciate the Trenton Police Department for allowing us to tour the facility,” said Jenna Vandel, NCMC Criminal Justice Instructor. “These experiences provide students with the opportunity to see the processes they learn in class in a real-life setting.”

Also during the month of October, the Criminal Justice club participated in a fundraiser and raised $600 for the Shop with a Cop program facilitated by the Trenton Police Department. Jenna went on to say, “We are pleased to help the Trenton Police Department continue to provide children in the community gifts for the holiday season. Our students enjoy participating in this wonderful community outreach.”

To learn more about the North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice program, visit the NCMC website or contact Instructor Jenna Vandel at 660-359-3948.

