Frank Holt Farms to host “Plow Day” on Saturday

Another “plow day” activity is coming up Saturday, November 14th at the Frank Holt farm in southeast Mercer County.

The Holt farm is located three miles south of Princeton on Highway 65 to Route E, then head east on Route E eight miles to Intrepid Street. Turn east of Intrepid for one and a half miles following the signs along the way.

“Plow Day” begins at 9 o’clock Saturday morning and runs all day so promoters say people can come anytime. Hot dogs and chips will be provided or those attending can bring a pot luck lunch to share with others.

Contacts for more information on plow day this Saturday are Frank Holt, Duane DeMoss, or Dwayne Place.

