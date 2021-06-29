Niagara Bottling announces new manufacturing facility in Kansas City, creating nearly 100 jobs

Niagara Bottling, LLC, a family-owned beverage manufacturer headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, announced it will invest approximately $156 million in a new production facility in Kansas City, Missouri. This new facility will initially create nearly 100 jobs.

“Niagara Bottling is excited to establish a second manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Brian Hess, Executive Vice President for Niagara Bottling, LLC. “This new facility will allow Niagara to produce new beverage products and serve important customers in the Midwest.”

“We want to congratulate Niagara Bottling on their expansion in the Kansas City region,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This investment and the new jobs it will create will provide even more opportunities for Missourians to support their families and advance their careers right here in our state.”

The company cites the Kansas City region’s central location, availability of skilled talent, and strong community relationships as key drivers of its decision.

“We appreciate the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce in the Kansas City region,” said Hess. “Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships in Kansas City, and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain, and overall environmental stewardship.”

The Kansas City region’s $226 billion food and beverage industry continues to see growth with more than 660 companies located in the area and a workforce of more than 25,000 employed in food and beverage manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution.

“Niagara Bottling, LLC’s selection of Kansas City reinforces our region’s position as a growing hub for food and beverage logistics in the U.S.,” said Tim Cowden, President, and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “We are pleased to welcome the new operation and are eager to watch the company expand.”

“I’m looking forward to the continued growth of Niagara Bottling in our state,” said Missouri Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon. “Our skilled workforce and prime location are among the many reasons companies like Niagara will continue to thrive in Missouri.”

For their expansion, Niagara Bottling used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.