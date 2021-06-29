Mercer County Route BB now open after bridge rehabilitation project

The Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route BB is now open after a bridge rehabilitation project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck. This bridge, located northwest of Mercer, is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews closed the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, June 1, and were able to reopen it to all traffic this afternoon, June 29, 2021.