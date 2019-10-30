Newtown-Harris School to host dinner and Veterans Day program

The Newtown-Harris R-3 School will hold a dinner in memory of a student who died in a vehicle accident and a Veterans Day program in November.

A spokesperson says the dinner in memory of Coy Miller at the school at Newtown on Sunday, November 3, 2019, will raise money to purchase education equipment for his younger brother, Coleman Shelton.

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, and desserts will be served, and a silent auction will be held from 11 to 1 o’clock.

Local veterans and their spouses are invited to the Veterans Day program in the Newtown-Harris R-3 gym on the morning of November 11th at 10 o’clock. There is to be poem reading, singing, and a slide show as well as a meal after the program.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares