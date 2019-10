Santa Claus will visit the Grundy County Museum’s main building, 1100 Mable Street, Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1:00p until 4:30p.

All children who visit Santa will receive a gift and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. There is no cost and photos are encouraged.

In addition to photos with Santa, Rissler School art is on display, the always popular Rudolph will pose for pictures, Christmas movies will be showing and a G-scale model train will be running on a 100’ track.

