Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves salary increases, hires new superintendent

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the fiscal year 2023 budget and pay increases at a meeting on June 27th.

No information was provided to KTTN as to projected revenues or expenditures for the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The fiscal year 2022 budget was amended to actual. Money was transferred from Fund 1 to Funds 2 and 4 to zero out balances.

The salary for classified staff was increased by six percent. One thousand dollars was added to the base, and steps were awarded on the 2022-2023 salary schedule for certified staff.

A propane bid was accepted from MFA Oil at $1.889 up to 12,000 gallons.

The board expressed their appreciation to Doctor Lucas McKinnis for his service to Newtown-Harris over the past three school years. McKinnis was instrumental in leading the district through the pandemic, improving the use of technology, and facilitating upgrades to the elementary school building.

McKinnis will transition to the Festus School District where he will be the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, starting July 1st.

Doctor Matt Copeland will begin as the new Newtown-Harris superintendent on July 1st. He comes from the Missouri City Number 56 School District and received his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Saint Louis University.