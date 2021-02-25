NCMC teacher education students conduct “Merry Mittens” service project

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

North Central Missouri College students enrolled in the Teacher Education Program, and the Student Missouri State Teacher Association members recently conducted their annual “Merry Mittens” service project. Hats and gloves were collected for children and distributed to three area school districts, Tri-County R-7, Laredo R-7, and Grundy R-5.

“February has proven to be a very cold month, and we are so thankful we were able to make donations this year,” said Cassie Cordray, NCMC Teacher Education Instructor/SMSTA Sponsor. “We were shocked when we picked up our collection boxes to find that they were overflowing with donations. We appreciate all the support we received for this project.”

The project sponsor was Cassie Cordray, NCMC Teacher Education Instructor/SMSTA Sponsor. To learn more about the NCMC Education program, visit the North Central Missouri College website, or contact Instructor Cordray at 660-359-3948.

