Wright Memorial, Hedrick Medical Center adjust visitor guidelines to one visitor, per patient, per day

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

Saint Luke’s Health System, including Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital, has adjusted their Level-4 visitor guidelines in the Emergency Departments. These guidelines now allow one visitor per patient in our Emergency Departments. Level-4 guidelines previously restricted all visitation in the Emergency Departments.

The facilities will continue operating at Level-4 visitation visitor guidelines, restricting visitors to one visitor per patient per day, no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.

Although the facilities are now allowing limited visitation, they are still taking extra precautions with the safety of patients, visitors, and staff in mind with mandatory masking and screening upon arrival. For more general visitor information, please read the Saint Luke’s Visitor Guidelines.

Related