NCMC Ag Club elects officers for 2020-2021

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected officers for the 2020-21 school year. Elected to office were:

President: Calvin Basham; Cowgill, MO

Secretary: Cheyanne Blanchard; Lucerne, MO

1st VP: Morrissa Henley; Mercer, MO

VP – Recruiting: Abigail Neill; Princeton, MO

VP – Activities: Nicholas Rhodes; Brookfield, MO

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares