NCMC Ag Club elects officers for 2020-2021

Local News June 4, 2020June 4, 2020 KTTN News
2020-21 Ag Club Officers[152644]

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected officers for the 2020-21 school year. Elected to office were:

President:  Calvin Basham; Cowgill, MO

Secretary:  Cheyanne Blanchard; Lucerne, MO

1st VP:  Morrissa Henley; Mercer, MO

VP – Recruiting:  Abigail Neill; Princeton, MO

VP – Activities:  Nicholas Rhodes; Brookfield, MO

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

Tags

