Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville

The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville.

Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.

The pickup had stopped at the intersection of Highway 11 and Adair County Route H when the motorcycle attempted to turn into the intersection and a collision occurred.

The motorcycle was demolished while the pickup had minor damage.