Obituary & Services: Lewis Leon Griffin

Lewis L. Griffin, 89, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:52 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Laredo Lions Club or Spickard Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.

Mr. Griffin was born March 17, 1933, in Spickard, Missouri, the son of John Lewis and Leona Umphfleet Griffin. He attended Big Oak, Newton Grade School, and graduated from Spickard High School. He was a retired truck driver with MFA Oil Co.

He was a former member of the Miller Lions Club, a member of the Laredo Lions Club, the Franklin Township Board, the Spickard Fire Department, and served as a member, and President of the Spickard Fall Festival committee. Lewis also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Lewis loved to go fishing and also traveled to many craft shows selling his woodworking projects. He was a NASCAR and dirt track racing enthusiast and a fan of the Kansas City Royals.

He was married to Nellie Yates Bobenhouse and then married to Helen Ruth Smith who preceded him in death.

On October 30, 1999, he was married to Margaret Wilson Chapman at Spickard, Missouri.

His survivors include his wife Margaret of the home, one daughter Elizabeth (LeAnne) Van Blarcom and husband David, Urbandale, Iowa; two step-daughters Linda Myers, Booneville, Missouri; Cindy Hoch and husband Gil, Laurie, Missouri; and one step-son Marty Chapman and wife Melody, Spickard, Missouri; six grandchildren Stacie Tjaden and husband Brandon, Norwalk, Iowa; Derek Van Blarcom and wife Amber, Spearfish, South Dakota; Daniel Chapman and significant other Tory, Spickard, Missouri; Amy Chapman, Spickard, Missouri; Lisa Pruitt and husband Tad, Fayette, Missouri; Mary Lynn Myers, Fayette, Missouri, and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, brother William Griffin, step-son Randy Chapman, step-daughter Sharon Smith, and step-sister Barbara McVay.