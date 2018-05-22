MoDOT to suspend work for Memorial Day weekend

The Missouri Department of Transportation will suspend work zone operations during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Most routine work zones will stop at noon Friday, May 25 and will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 29. While most work zones will not be active over the Memorial Day weekend, it may be necessary for some lane closures to remain in place.

In an effort to keep motorists informed, the Missouri Department of Transportation has developed a list of significant work zones across the state. Many of the work zones may cause congestion and traffic delays especially during the peak travel times of daily rush hours and weekends including Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Distracted driving and following too closely are two of the main causes of work zone crashes. Drivers are reminded to plan ahead, to pay attention to warning signs, wear seat belts, put their phone down, obey the speed limit and don’t drink and drive.

Over the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, nine people died and 496 were injured in 1,122 traffic crashes.

Like this: Like Loading...