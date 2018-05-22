Agenda set for NCMC Trustees meeting this evening

The agenda has been set for Tuesday evenings’ meeting of the Trustees at North Central Missouri College. The 5:30 meeting will be in the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton.

The meeting will begin with an informational report on business and industry partnerships. Reports also are listed from the vice president for academic affairs, the associate vice president of student affairs, and from the college president.

Trustees are to consider Ketcham community center light fixture bids. Bids also are to be reviewed on the purchase of personal computers. The board is to consider Ketcham community center rate changes; a proposed meeting date in June; and proposed board policy manual changes. Personnel includes a retirement, employment, and Head Start. The trustees will review a draft of the fiscal year 2019 budget including salaries and the proposed renewal of employee health insurance.

An executive session also is listed for the board of trustees Tuesday meeting.

