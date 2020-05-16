MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 18, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of May 18 – 24.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route A – Chip seal project from U.S. Route 71 to Route H, May 18

Route T – Scrub seal project from Route DD to County Road 401, May 20 – 22

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City through late May. The bridge is a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from east of Little Tarkio Creek Bridge to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County) May 18 – 19

Route Y/AA – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 59, May 18 – 19

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound at the 108.8 mile marker in the driving lane, May 19 – 20. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 136 – Concrete replacement over I-29, May 20 – 21. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, May 20 – 22

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 through May 2020. There may be periodic lane closures northbound and southbound on I-29. Motorists can expect delays.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, May 18 – 21

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, May 18 – 21

Route U – Drainage work 0.5 miles north of Day Street, May 19

I-29 – Sealing project from Pigeon Creek to U.S. Route 59 (Andrew County), May 20

Route O – Scrub seal project from Route A to Route FF, May 23

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, May 18 – 20

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Ray County line, May 21 – 22

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project 2 miles north of the Missouri River. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by May 22. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with a 17-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project 0.5 miles north of Route 10 at the Wakenda Creek Bridge. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by May 22. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route D – Bridge maintenance from Route W to Route DD (Livingston County), May 20

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow bridges west of Keytesville through May. Traffic will be periodically narrowed to one lane and temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route 5 – Pavement repair from Route WW to Route KK, May 18 – 19

Route KK – Pavement repair from Route 5 to U.S. Route 24, May 20 – 21

Route WW – Pavement repair from Route 5 to Route KK, May 22

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July. This could include periodic ramp closures.

I-35 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek near Exit 48 through early June. The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in mid-August and run through the beginning of November.

U.S. Route 169 – Milling from Route U to the Clay County line, May 18 – 22

Route Y – Culvert repair 1 mile south of Route NN, May 21 – 22

Daviess County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 69 to 135th Street, May 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, May 18 – 20

Route RA – Culvert repair 0.2 miles west of Route 190, May 20

Route T – Pothole patching, May 21 – 22

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Gentry County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to 570th Road, May 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Isaac Miller Road to 540th Road, May 22, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton. This is part of a larger resurfacing project between I-35 and the Muddy Creek Bridge, May 18 – 23

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair job through mid-August.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the Little Tarkio Creek through the end of May.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through early June.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. The bridges are a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 139 to the Livingston County line, May 18 – 19

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Higgins Ditch to Route 139, May 18 – 22

Route O – Pothole patching, May 19 – 22

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route D – Bridge maintenance from Route DD to Route W (Carroll County), May 20

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at U.S. Route 36, May 21 – 22

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 71 to east of Little Tarkio Creek Bridge (Atchison County), May 18 – 19

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Business U.S. Route 71 – Intersection CLOSED at Route 46 for signal maintenance, May 19, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at 150th Street, May 20, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access to and from 150th Street at this location will also be prohibited during the work.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to 190th Street, May 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route AF, May 22, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route H – Drainage work from Route V to 0.25 miles south of Route V, May 18 – 19

Putnam County

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 through June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Valley Road to Wizard Road, May 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route MM – Pothole patching, May 19 – 22

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork of the Grand River through late May. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. The contractor plans to have the bridge open by May 22.

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route W and YY – Pothole patching, May 18 – 21

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.2 miles north of Route 46, May 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares