Riding For Our Veterans event scheduled for June in Chillicothe

Riding For Our Veterans will hold the Fifth Annual Battle at the Grand Bull Riding at Chillicothe next month. Gates are scheduled to open at the Litton Ag Center the evenings of June 12th and 13th at 5:30.

Mutton busting registration will start at 6 o’clock. The first 20 children to register can participate in the mutton busting at 6:30.

The main show will start at 7:30. There will be mini and junior bull riding and open class. Wild steer riding is open to the public. Tuffy Gessling the Rodeo Clown is also to attend.

Meet and greets are planned the morning of June 13th at Orscheln Farm and Home of Chillicothe at 9:30 and Chillicothe Bootery at 10:30.

Tickets for Battle at the Grand Bull Riding June 12th and 13thare available in advance at ridingforourveterans.com, the Chillicothe Bootery, and the Orscheln in Trenton. Advance tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children six to 12 years old. Tickets at the gate at the Litton Ag Center will cost $12 for adults and $8 for children six to 12. Children five and younger will be admitted for free.

Several levels of sponsorships and vendor spaces are available for the Pro Bull Riding series, which has events planned in Chillicothe, Boonville, and Lathrop.

More information can be obtained by visiting ridingforourveterans.com or calling 660-322-2728.

