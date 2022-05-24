Missouri man sentenced to nearly five years in prison for fentanyl possession and stolen gun

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Monday sentenced a St. Louis County man who possessed fentanyl and a stolen gun and struggled with police to four years and nine months in prison.

Judge Pitlyk said in court that the prison sentence Jarvis L. Fields, 28, faced was longer because he assaulted a police officer during a 2020 arrest.

On April 10, 2020, Fields was the passenger in a vehicle that was being investigated by St. Louis County Police Department officers after a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Princess Drive in north St. Louis County. The car was displaying license plates that were stolen.

Fields got out of the car while repeatedly ignoring the police officer’s commands. As officers attempted to restrain him, Fields told them he had a gun in a satchel strapped across his shoulder. After a struggle, officers brought Fields to the ground. They were able to secure him only after cutting a strap on the bag and forcibly removing it. Officers found a stolen Glock handgun, 430 clear capsules containing fentanyl, and two bags of white powder containing fentanyl in the satchel.

Fields was indicted by a grand jury in December 2020. He was arrested on a warrant by St. Louis County police on May 20, 2021. Police found another pistol and pills containing methamphetamine, alprazolam, and hydrocodone, Fields’ plea agreement says.

Fields pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Zachary Bluestone.