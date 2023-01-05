Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy, illegal firearms

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Richard Maples, 38, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On April 25, 2022, Maples pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Maples admitted that he was involved in the distribution of at least five kilograms of methamphetamine during his involvement in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from 2017 to 2019.

Maples sold large quantities of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer on three separate occasions in March and April 2018. After selling 111 grams of methamphetamine to a co-defendant on March 26, 2018, law enforcement officers attempted to stop Maples but he fled at a high rate of speed and eluded them.

On May 14, 2018, Maples was arrested during a car stop while he was in possession of 251 grams of methamphetamine, a Springfield Armory XD-40, a Taurus PT-145, a Vulcan, and $2,330 in cash that must be forfeited to the government. Maples was arrested again on June 18, 2019, at a hotel in Kansas City, Mo. He attempted to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle and struck light fixtures and a fence before disabling the vehicle. One of the pursuing police vehicles struck a parked vehicle. Inside the stolen vehicle, officers found methamphetamine, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement officers also found 18 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his hotel room.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who is convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Maples has prior felony convictions for possessing cocaine, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and burglary. He was on felony parole when he committed the crimes in this case. Maples also has 20 misdemeanor convictions that include stealing and stolen property offenses, traffic offenses, fleeing, and assault.

Maples is the fifth defendant to be sentenced in this case. Six co-defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Moeder. It was investigated by the FBI and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

