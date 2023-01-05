Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Jude Roseann Ketchmark on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The sentence is an upward variance from the federal sentencing guidelines.

On March 3, 2022, Roberson pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Law enforcement officers saw Roberson, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, leaving a Jefferson City hotel on Feb. 11, 2019. Jefferson City police officers stopped his vehicle and arrested him. Roberson had $1,000 in his possession, all in $20 bills.

Investigators searched Roberson’s hotel room and found pill bottles that contained Xanax and other unidentified pills as well as drug paraphernalia. Several of the pills were packaged into small plastic bags, with 10 pills in each bag. Officers also found a small metal safe that contained a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 32.32 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Roberson acquired his first felony conviction in 1998 for selling a controlled substance. Between 1998 and his arrest in this case, Roberson acquired eight felony convictions, including distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and sale of a controlled substance. Roberson also acquired at least 15 misdemeanor convictions, including possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, and a multitude of driving while suspended convictions.

Roberson has an extensive history of drug abuse, including alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, opiates, Xanax, LSD, PCP, psilocin mushrooms, and synthetic cannabinoids. Roberson has used marijuana daily since age 30 until his arrest in this case.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather D. Richenberger. It was investigated by the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, the Cole County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, MUSTANG (the Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team and Narcotics Group), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

