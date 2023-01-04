Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearm

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute.

Clint Alexander Doll, 35, Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Jefferson City police officers executed a search warrant at Doll’s residence on June 3, 2021. Doll was found in a bedroom on the lower level of his residence, where he packaged methamphetamine for distribution. In that room, officers seized a bag that contained 534.34 grams of methamphetamine, approximately $39,536 in cash that was stashed inside a camera-style bag, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, 25 shotgun shells, four cell phones, and drug paraphernalia.

Text messages retrieved from the cell phones showed that Doll coordinated the distribution of methamphetamine among several individuals. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Doll must forfeit to the government the $39,536 seized by law enforcement officers, which he admitted was proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather D. Richenberger. It was investigated by the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, the Cole County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

