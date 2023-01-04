Man from Colorado sentenced to 19 years in a Missouri prison for heroin trafficking and illegal firearm

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Aurora, Colorado, man was sentenced in federal court for heroin trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm while traveling through Kansas City, Mo., on a bus bound for Virginia.

Izeall T. Collins, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 19 years in federal prison without parole.

Collins was found guilty at trial on June 15, 2022, of one count of possessing a kilogram or more of heroin with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to evidence introduced during the trial, law enforcement officers contacted Collins at a Kansas City, Mo., bus station on March 4, 2019, during a layover while Collins was traveling from Denver, Colo., to Norfolk, Va. Collins had been acting suspiciously and admitted to officers that he had some marijuana in his possession. Officers searched Collins and found a large, hard, brick-shaped object in Collins’s pants.

Officers found 1.05 kilograms of heroin, which was packaged in a rectangular bag wrapped in silver duct tape, concealed in the waistband of his underwear. Officers also found a round of 9mm ammunition in his pocket.

Officers retrieved Collins’s backpack and soft-sided cooler from the bus and obtained a search warrant for them. Investigators later found a loaded Keltec 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the soft-sided cooler.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Smith and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Bradshaw. It was investigated by the MOWIN (Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics) Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

