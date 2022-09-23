Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard.

Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl.

Adaway admitted that late in the evening of July 11, 2020, or early the next morning, he provided several capsules containing fentanyl to a man he’d known for several years. The victim, identified in court documents as “M.C.,” had bought drugs from Adaway in the past or traded drugs with him, the plea says, and both struggled with drug abuse. Adaway warned M.C. that the capsules were more potent than capsules M.C. had previously used.

M.C. was parked at the rear of the home on Holly Terrace Court where Adaway was living. He took the fentanyl in his car before leaving, overdosed, and died. Later that day or the next, Adaway discovered the body and tried to hide it in the backyard by partially covering it with cloth and placing items around it. Adaway also removed the SIM card from M.C.’s cellular phone and disposed of the phone.

M.C.’s family and girlfriend began looking for him on July 12. M.C.’s girlfriend contacted Adaway, who denied knowing where he was. The next day, they reported M.C. missing to police and tracked M.C.’s cell phone to Adaway’s house.

The family contacted the Ballwin Police Department, and officers found M.C.’s body. Police found the SIM card, two of the victim’s debit cards, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in Adaway’s home.

Adaway is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12. Both sides have agreed to recommend a 10-year prison sentence.

Adaway was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to a felony charge of abandoning a corpse.

The Ballwin Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.