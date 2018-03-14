Missouri Department of Conservation moves live auctions to 24/7 online auctions

The Missouri Department of Conservation announces it now offers used Department vehicles, boats, motors, tractors, trailers, farm equipment, office equipment, and other items for sale through the online auction website Govdeals.com. GovDeals.com is an online auction exclusively for government and educational agencies.

MDC’s new online auction is available 24/7 from the convenience of a computer or smart device. It replaces the semi-annual live auctions MDC has held in June and October at its Maintenance Center in Salem.

“Our move to all-online auctions with offerings posted throughout the year makes it easier and more convenient for many people to see, bid on, and buy items offered by the Department,” said MDC General Services Supervisor Jeff Arnold, who coordinates the Department’s auction activities. “It also provides significant time and cost savings for MDC by eliminating the need to transport and store auction items from throughout the state to the Salem Maintenance Center, prepare each item, advertise, and staff the live auctions.”

To find what auction items from MDC are available, go to https://www.govdeals.com/ and enter “Missouri Department of Conservation” in the search box. Auction items are posted throughout the year as they become available.

Each auction item listed includes pictures and detailed information on what is being offered, where it is located, inspection information and options, bid dates and other bidding details, payment methods, removal/collection of the item by the buyer, special instructions, and the availability to submit questions about the item.

