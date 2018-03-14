Seven waive preliminary hearings in Associate Division of Grundy County court

Preliminary hearings were waived by seven defendants Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court. Each was bound over for arraignments Thursday in Division One.

Bobby Dean Morgans the second from Trenton faces a charge of stealing a Grundy county ambulance, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of second-degree burglary all from February 20th.

Sean Keaton Babbitt of rural Milan is charged with child molestation in the third degree, allegedly involving a youth under the age of 14 at the time.

Chillicothe resident, Levi Elias Terrell, is charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Three misdemeanor cases involving Terrell have been certified to Division One of circuit court.

Trenton resident James Earl Harding is charged with resisting, interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Those facing felony charges of possession of a controlled substance include:

Michael Ray Oesch of Princeton, Joseph Martin Herrity the third of Chillicothe, and Joseph Sheridan Parr of Cameron.

